Community Health Workers Certificate program tuition waivers available at Southeast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Tuition waiver applications are now available if you are interested in completing the Community Health Workers Certificate program.
The waivers are available due to funding awarded to the Southeast Missouri State University Partnership for Community Health Workers.
This partnership between Southeast Missouri State University and the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Cancer and Chronic Disease Control, works to attract, train and retain CHWs interested in serving Missouri’s population.
Twenty tuition waiver applications are now available.
The course is comprised of 100 hours of in-class training to be held at Southeast’s main campus in Cape Girardeau and Southeast’s Sikeston Regional Campus.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.