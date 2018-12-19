SIU offering new scholarships to hundreds of freshmen and transfer students

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale and the State of Illinois are offering new scholarships to hundreds of freshmen and transfer students.
Illinois has launched a new initiative, the AIM HIGH program, which has allotted up to $1.9 million in state funding to SIU to provide scholarships for freshman students. The university is matching the scholarships to assist even more Illinois freshman and transfer students.
“We are very appreciative of the opportunity AIM HIGH presents for Illinois students to attend SIU Carbondale.” Jennifer DeHaemers, associate chancellor for enrollment management, said. “This really makes an education even more affordable for many more students.”
Students who have received an SIU Dean’s Scholarship and who meet the AIM HIGH qualification requirements will receive $2,000 in scholarship funding. There is no additional application required to receive the funds.
