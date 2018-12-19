Shoplifting at outlet mall under investigation

MINER, MO (KFVS) - Police in Miner, Missouri are investigating a shoplifting incident that took place at the Sikeston Outlet Mall on Tuesday, Dec. 18.
According to Sgt. Casey Riddle with the Miner Police Department, four suspects entered the Rue 21 store around 7:18 p.m., picked up selected items and left the store without paying for the merchandise.
Sgt. Riddle says the store manager was able to retrieve some of the stolen items.
The suspects are described as two black males, two black females which left the store in a silver or tan four-door car with Tennessee license plates.
Police say the suspects have not been caught and their identities are unknown.
If you have information about the investigation, you are asked to call the Miner Police Department at 573-471-8568.
