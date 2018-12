“This bipartisan legislation is an important step in the right direction that will make our criminal justice system fairer and more effective. It will relieve overcrowded prisons, prohibit inhumane practices like the shackling of pregnant prisoners and reform ineffective sentencing requirements to empower judges to exercise appropriate discretion when sentencing individuals for low-level, non-violent offenses. It will also retroactively reduce the disparity between crack and powder cocaine, which has disproportionately incarcerated people of color for longer periods of time.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)