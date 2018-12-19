Report: 53 journalists killed worldwide so far in 2018

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2018 file photo, members of Arab-Turkish Media Association and friends of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi hold posters showing images of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman and of Khashoggi, as they attend funeral prayers in absentia for him following his killing the previous month in the Saudi Arabia consulate, in Istanbul. A New York-based organization dedicated to the safety of journalists says the number killed worldwide in reprisal for their work, including Khashoggi, nearly doubled this year. Khashoggi was one of 53 journalists killed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 14, 2018, the committee said. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File) (AP)