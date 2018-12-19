Report: Facebook shared private messages with partners

FACEBOOK'S RESPONSE: Facebook responded to the report in a blog post, which said the partnerships did allow features like "messaging integrations" but nearly all have been shut down over the past few months, except for deals with Apple and Amazon. None of the deals gave outside companies access to data without user consent, it said. The company also said a separate product called "instant personalization," which powered Bing's features, was shut down in 2014 though it acknowledged it should not have left the data exchange interface up.