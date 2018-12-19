Rain is on the way

Clouds will continue to thicken as we head into the evening hours, bringing rain chances back to the area this evening. Most of the rain will hold off until late tonight into Thursday. Rain will be on and off through the day Thursday, so if you need to sneak in some shopping there will be some dry pockets. Lows tonight will drop into the 40s. Highs on Thursday will still be rather mild near 50 degrees. Colder and windier weather arrives Thursday night into Friday. We are still watching for some scattered showers on Christmas Day.