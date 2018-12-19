Poplar Bluff School Foundation funds grants, students to collect data for NASA

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff School Foundation jas funded two project valued at more than $3,500 so students can collect data for NASA and also use digital microscopes.
According to the school, NASA-grade meteorology equipment including a rain gauge, barometer, hygrometer, infrared thermometer and pH test strips will be used by Middle School students in a fifth grade math and science classes come spring.
The GLOBE program will allow students to collect data for the region and enter it into the database to be made available to globe.gov visitors.
“Instead of using microscopes one at a time, it’ll be a shared experience,” PBHS science teacher Gretchen Pendley said upon receiving the device. “Students can have that ‘aha moment’ together.”
The foundation board unanimously approved the projects during a meeting held last month. Teacher Ashley DeBerry received her special training at the Marshall Space Center.
Board treasurer Emily Wolpers commented that DeBerry of the Middle School, the teacher over the NASA submission, went out of her way to receive a certification in Alabama this past summer.
