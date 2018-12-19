Parson announces Fitzpatrick as the next MO State Treasurer

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced on Wednesday, Dec. 19 that Scott Fitzpatrick will be the next State Treasurer of Missouri.
Fitzpatrick, 31, was first elected State Representative in 2012, represented Barry and portions of Stone and Lawrence counties.
“I want to thank Governor Parson for the tremendous honor of being selected as Missouri’s next state treasurer," said Fitzpatrick. "As house budget chairman, I’ve worked to protect Missouri taxpayers by passing balanced budgets that eliminate wasteful spending while investing in our shared priorities. As State Treasurer, I’ll continue to work each and every day to promote government transparency and efficiency.”
“I am honored to appoint Scott Fitzpatrick as the next State Treasurer," Parson said. “Scott has built his career, as a small business owner and legislator, with a proven track record of being a wise steward and protector of the people’s money. From the beginning of this administration, it has been a top priority that we strive to provide stability and instill confidence for all Missourians – that we can and will move forward. Missourians will soon have another fully qualified, ready to lead, fiscal conservative managing the Treasurer’s office.”
Fitzpatrick graduated Cassville High School in 2006 and the University of Missouri in 2010. He has successfully built his small business, MariCorp US., a Shell Knob-based marine manufacturing and construction company. into a multi-million dollar enterprise.
