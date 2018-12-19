Paducah man found on moped with reported stolen money, 2 bags of marijuana

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A McCracken County, Kentucky man was arrested after a woman told police he stole almost $1,000 from her home.
Gary D. Woods, 58, was arrested on charges of felony theft by unlawful taking, having no taillights, failure to notify the state of a change of address, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The victim called officers on Monday saying Woods had helped her move, and was visiting at her home.
After he left, the woman said she found $960 in $20 bills was missing from her purse.
She told officers Woods had left her home on a moped, and told them where he lived.
An officer found Woods driving the moped on H.C. Mathis Drive.
The officer stopped the moped and subsequently searched Woods finding $465 in mostly $20 bills, a pipe used to smoke marijuana and two bags of marijuana.
Woods was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.