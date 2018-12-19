New Illinois law will allow law enforcement to take your pets

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - With harsh winter weather months drawing closer, it’s important to make sure that your pets are nice and warm. Illinois should be double sure the are, because starting Jan. 1, 2019, if you’re not, law enforcement will legally be allowed to temporarily take them.
The law is SB2270. It amends the Animal Control Act and reads as follows:
Dr. Gordon Rhine is a veterinarian at Central Animal Hospital in Williamson County. He thinks the ‘life-threatening’ part of this law could result in a lot of headaches for law enforcement officers.
“One dog might be in trouble in the summer time,” he said, “like a big husky, and in the winter time, he’s fine. There’s a snowbank out there and he’s just comfortable.”
He thinks the way the law is written could start a some conflicts between neighbors over animal care.
“It could be used to intimidate, punish,” he said, “you know, ‘hey my neighbors dog’s outside, I’m gonna call the police,' and the dog’s been outside five minutes.”
Overall, Rhine believes this law could save animal lives if it’s used properly and officers use the right discretion. However, he feels that neighbors shouldn’t try to drag the cops into a dispute over taking care of their pets when they may not have to.
“Don’t jump it if you don’t know,” he said, “if you’re a good neighbor, I think the thing to do would be maybe say, ‘hey can I help you with your dog?’”
