Morant beats the buzzer in Murray’s 66-64 win over Evansville

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - The Murray State Racers host the Evansville Purple Aces in a OVC/MVC match up.
Murray’s Ja Morant led the Racers with 27 points, going 7-11 from the line.
Shaq Buchanan also had 10 points, going 3-4 from the line.
Evansville’s K.J. Riley led the Purple Aces with 13 points and had 11 rebounds.
Purple Aces John Hall shot 66 percent from the field with 12 points.
Ja Morant put on some last-minute dramatics with a lay-up to take the lead 66-64 with less than a second remaining.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.