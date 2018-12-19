Missing 75-year-old man last seen at Paducah hospital

Paducah Police Department is asking for assistance in finding missing 75-year-old James E. Mason. (Source: Paducah Police Department)
By Kaylie Ross | December 19, 2018 at 11:00 AM CST - Updated December 19 at 11:12 AM

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah Police Department is asking for assistance in finding a missing 75-year-old man.

James E. Mason, 75, of Princeton, Kentucky, was last seen at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

He is possibly driving a 2012 red Nissan Versa with KY license plate 554TKP.

James Mason could be possibly driving a car like this one.
James is described as 5′6 tall, 140 pounds and has white facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black coat, suspenders and glasses.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Paducah Police at 270-444-8550.

