Metropolis man arrested for stabbing man in back & neck

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) - A 29-year-old man from Metropolis was arrested and charged for stabbing a man on Wednesday, Dec. 19.
According to Metropolis Police Department, at 10:32 a.m. a 911 call came into Metropolis Dispatch and the caller said that two males were involved in a fight and one had been stabbed.
Officers and deputies from the Massac County Sheriff’s Office responded to the alley in the 1200 block of Coburn.
Officers learned that the 50-year-old from Brookport got into a fight with 29-year-old Anthony W. Kirby.
During the fight, Kirby pulled a knife and stabbed the man in the back and slashed him in the neck.
The victim was transported to Massac Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Kirby was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery and was booked into the Massac County Detention Center.
