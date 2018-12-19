Solskjaer looks to rescue United again, this time as coach

Minutes after Solberg's tweet, a page was published on United's official website containing a video of Solskjaer celebrating United's 2-1 victory in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich, in which he scored the winning goal in the third minute of stoppage time. Under that, a post read: "Solskjaer becomes our interim manager, 20 seasons after clinching the Treble with THAT goal at Camp Nou..." That page also was later deleted.