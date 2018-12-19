Is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie?

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Can an action movie be considered a Christmas movie?
The Family Video store in Carbondale, Illinois is adding flames to the fire of a debate that’s been going on for 30 years.
Is the Bruce Willis classic “Die Hard” a Christmas movie, or not?
They currently have the action masterpiece in their holiday favorites section. It’s next to other movies such as “Home Alone,” “The Grinch,” and "A Christmas Story.
Emilie Dierks, the store manager of the Family Video, and Ambery Lynn Carlson, a sales associate, both gave their opinions and prove that this debate will continue.
“No, I would not lump it in with the Christmas movies, said Dierks. "I understand that a lot of people link it to Christmas, but no, its an action suspense one.”
“I do, I’m going to say yes, because you catch it on a lot of holiday displays like we do here," said Carlson. "Everybody I know talks about watching it around Christmas time.”
