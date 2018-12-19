Hawley announces Senate committee assignments

COLUMBIA, MO (KFVS) - When the Senate convenes in on January 3, 2019, Missouri Senator-elect Josh Hawley will be serving on five committees in the new Congress.
Hawley announced on Wednesday, Dec. 19 that he will be serving on the Judiciary, Armed Services, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Small Business and Entrepreneurship and Aging committees.
Hawley says these assignments means, “Missouri will have strong representation in some of the most important debates we will have as a nation.”
Hawley is currently serving as the Missouri State Attorney General. The Republican defeated incumbent Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill in the 2018 November General Election.
