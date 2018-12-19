General Mills announces churros cereal, Chocolate Toast Crunch, and Fruity Lucky Charms

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - General Mills has released three new cereals featuring churros, chocolate, and fruity spins on their classic brands, via their Twitter page.
The first new cereal is Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, said the tweet. Churros already have a cinnamon flavor, so the new spin on the classic Cinnamon Toast Crunch should be a hit.
General Mills takes another spin on Cinnamon Toast Crunch by bringing back a fan-fave, the tweet said. The Chocolate Toast Crunch box says, “mmm...REAL cocoa & cinnamon.”
Lastly, the company’s classic Lucky Charms will now feature fruity cereal. The brand replaced the regular corn cereal with a sweetened corn cereal including the same beloved marshmallows.
