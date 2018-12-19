Frosty Wednesday Morning

Yet another cold and frosty start to the morning, but light clouds across the Heartland are keeping temperatures out of the 20s. Today will be partly cloudy but clouds will be increasing through the day becoming mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
Tonight, there is better chances for isolated rain and that will continue to become more scattered through Thursday. There is a chance of seeing some flurries late Thursday night into early Friday morning as cooler air moves in, but no impact is expected.
This weekend is looking mostly dry, but we are tracking possible rain during the holidays next week.
-Lisa
