First Alert: Frosty morning, cloudy and warmer afternoon

(KFVS) - It’s a cool and frosty morning, but it is warmer than yesterday.
Lisa Michaels says we’ll see more clouds today, but high temperatures will be in the mid-50s.
Chances for an isolated shower increases later tonight.
The rain will linger off-and-on through Thursday and into Friday morning. Flurries could be possible Friday morning, but should not impact travel.
Both Thursday and Friday will also be windy with gusts possibly reaching 30 mph.
The weekend looks dry and cooler with temperatures a little closer to average.
During the holidays next week more rain is possible.
