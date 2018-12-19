Don’t worry, Will Smith will be a blue genie in ‘Aladdin,’ the latest Disney live action movie remake

(RNN) - “Aladdin” is Disney’s latest live-action remake of blockbuster animated movies from the 1990s, and Will Smith is slated to take on the role that Robin Williams made iconic.
Entertainment Weekly released a first-look cover featuring Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, and Will Smith as Genie.
Usually, the controversy is that Hollywood white-washes the actors, but not this time. People are losing their minds about the cover because Will Smith is not blue.
The Fresh Prince is standing there in his Genie costume glory on the cover, but he’s his regular old Will Smith self.
Clearly, folks aren’t reading the EW article because it clearly states that Smith’s Genie “in his blue floating lamp form isn’t quite finished."
So, yes, Smith will be blue, he’ll be floating - and this will all be completed in the with the magic of post-production computer work.
To calm the fans, Smith took to Instagram to assure fans that he will be an authentic Disney “Aladdin” genie.
Oh, Guy Ritchie of “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” fame is directing this remake of a children’s movie, and will be in theaters May 24, 2019.
“Aladdin” is the latest Disney movie to get remade.
The 1992 movie came after “The Little Mermaid” (1989) and “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) and before “The Lion King” in 1994. “Beauty and the Beast” already has its live action remake staring Emma Thompson.
"Mary Poppins” is out right now with sequel - 54 years after the first one.
“The Lion King” will be a CGI wonder with voices from Donald Glover, Beyonce - and thank goodness - James Earl Jones who was in the original animated movie.
