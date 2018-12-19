Consumer groups allege Google misleads kids in FTC complaint

FILE - In this his June 27, 2012 file photo, Vic Gundotra, Google Senior Vice President of Engineering, talks about Google Plus at the Google I/O conference in San Francisco. Nearly two dozen consumer, privacy and public health groups are urging U.S. regulators to investigate whether children are being endangered by deceptive apps in Google’s app store for Android smartphones. A complaint filed Dec. 19, 2018, with the FTC alleges Google’s Play store is harming kids by allowing apps that break privacy laws, contain adult content or include manipulative advertising in a section designed for young children. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File) (Paul Sakuma)