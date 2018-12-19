Century High School students learn job skills at U of I

ULLIN, IL (KFVS) - Students from one Heartland school got the opportunity to get some real world post-high school education with a special trip to a major college.
Students from Century High School form a group as part of the are a group with the University of Illinois Extension 4-H Teens as Teachers Program in Southern Illinois. The students made a two-day trip to the U of I in Champaign recently for a special tour to learn about the different aspects of farming and the technology involved with the various field jobs in the industry.
"You learn better doing hands on more than you do with books," Mindy Leek said. "This way you actually get to know what you're doing. Instead of reading about it, you can know it."
Ben Miller is just a freshman at Century High School. He already plans on going into the agriculture industry and said the experience of the Veterinarian clinic was enlightening.
"They told us how to de-horn cattle and how it's done," Miller said. " This is getting us to be able to see the inside operations rather than just hearing about it."
McKenzie Reagor said she plans on going to college with a major in agricultural business with a minor in marketing.
She enjoyed various areas of the educational tour but emphasized on the food and science portion of the U of I programs. The students even got to design a new brand of popcorn.
"They gave us ingredients and we had to include it in the popcorn bag that was given," Reagor described. "You had to design the label, include the nutrition facts, then you had to give a presentation on your popcorn with your group."
Reagor stated that this experience has influenced her to pursue more into the sales portion of the agriculture industry.
"I would rather go into sales because I have had hands-on experiences," Reagor said. "I've realized that this is actually want to go into."
Most of the students in this group have been a part of the 4-H group for many years to most of their childhood life. Miller said it has been very beneficial for him with expanding his mind and helping out others outside of the classroom.
"It teaches me to give back to my community," Miller said. "Instead of it just being all about myself, it teaches me to care about others and to give back."
The 4-H Teens as Teachers program has been a staple at Century for many years. Students are hoping to get another chance to go back to the University of Illinois next year for another educational tour.
