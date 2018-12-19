Carbondale police looking for suspect in connection to Circle K theft

Suspect in Circle K theft (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
By James Long | December 19, 2018 at 4:04 PM CST - Updated December 19 at 4:04 PM

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect in a retail theft investigation at Circle K Gas Station.

The station is located at 315 E Walnut St, Carbondale, Ill.

According to police, on Nov. 17 at 5:55 p.m. the suspect reportedly stole merchandise from Circle K Gas Station and left.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

