Budget cuts delay work at Southeast Missouri State University

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University has several old buildings that need repairs but state budget cuts to higher education have delayed the work.
Staff with the Missouri Department of Higher Education visited the university this summer to tour three facilities that are in desperate need of repairs.
Southeast says it will take $54 million in state funding to renovate the art building, Brandt Hall, and upgrade their underground utility tunnels.
Some common challenges in those spaces include weakening structures, deteriorating HVAC systems and an inability to meet program needs.
Dr. Toni Alexander teaches and has an office in the art building which was built in 1903 and last renovated in the 1970s.
She said the old building can interrupt a class.
"It could be things like having to stop a class because the radiators are clinking so loudly,” Alexander said. “But it's also even the reconfigurations of the rooms. To make sure all of our buildings can adapt to the students currently learn. Having the chalk board at the front of the room doesn't work very well anymore."
Alexander is hopeful the report’s findings will convince new state lawmakers and the governor to support higher education after years of budget cuts.
