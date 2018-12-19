7 arrested following Mt. Vernon drug investigation

MOUNT VERNON, IL (KFVS) - Mt. Vernon Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office High Risk Team conducted a warrant sweep on Wednesday, Dec. 19.
The warrants were the result of multiple drug investigations initiated throughout the past year by the Mt. Vernon Police Department Narcotics Division.
Seven arrests were made and more arrests are expected throughout the days to come as the investigation continues.
- Tashia McClain, 30 years old, from Mt. Vernon, Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, bond $60,000.
- Thomas Mauer, 52 years old, from Mt. Vernon, Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, bond $60,000
- Howard Rudd, 52 years old, from Mt. Vernon, Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, bond $40,000.
- Jocelyn Roberts, 28 years old, from Mt. Vernon, Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, bond $40,000.
- Nicola Jenkins, 51 years old, from Mt. Vernon, Possession of Methamphetamine, bond $40,000.
- Luan Crable, 63 years old, from Mt. Vernon, Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, bond $40,000.
- Joshua Simms, 34 years old, from Mt. Vernon, Petition to Revoke Probation / Possession of Methamphetamine Precursor, Jackson County, bond $10,000.
8 additional suspects are being sought.
