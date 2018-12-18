Missing 88 year-old woman located

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Authorities in Calloway County, Kentucky says a woman reported missing has been found.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 88-year-old Sina Richardson has been located and is “being taken care of”.
Richardson was reported missing after she didn’t show up to a doctor’s appointment on Monday, Dec. 17.
The family of Richardson reportedly told the Sheriff’s Office that they believe she is showing early signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s.
