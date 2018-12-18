Missing 88 year-old woman located

Sina Richardson, 88, has been located. (Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller | December 18, 2018 at 10:06 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 11:58 AM

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Authorities in Calloway County, Kentucky says a woman reported missing has been found.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 88-year-old Sina Richardson has been located and is “being taken care of”.

Public assistance needed missing person Please be in the look out for Sina Richardson. She is an 88 years of age female...

Posted by Calloway Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Richardson was reported missing after she didn’t show up to a doctor’s appointment on Monday, Dec. 17.

The family of Richardson reportedly told the Sheriff’s Office that they believe she is showing early signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s.

