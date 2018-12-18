Woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The death of a pedestrian is under investigation in Graves County, Kentucky.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Czerwien, of Mayfield, was hit and killed on the southbound lanes U.S. 45 North around 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 17.
Deputies were called to the area to respond to a possible crash where a person was in the middle of the road after they were thrown from a vehicle.
When deputies arrived, they report finding Czerwien lying in the road unresponsive and no vehicle involved in a crash.
Czerwien died at the scene.
As deputies shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. 45 to traffic, Kentucky State Police (KSP) say they received a call from a woman to report that she hit a deer on U.S. 45 North in the same area were deputies were investigating Czerwien’s death.
KSP sent a unit to talk to the woman at 180 Dorthy Ln. and to check out her vehicle, a minivan.
During an interview with the driver and reviewing the minivan, KSP officials report the damage to the vehicle was not consistent with that of a deer collision, but allegedly that of a collision with a person.
After Graves County deputies conducted their investigation, the driver of the minivan was arrested.
Jasemine Rupcke, of Mayfield was taken into custody and booked into the Graves County Jail.
Rupcke faces the following charges: leaving the scene of an accident/fail to render aid/assist w/death serious physical injury, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle and no operator’s license.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Rucke allegedly told investigators that she was diving on U.S. 45 North to a friend’s house when she and her passenger thought she hit a deer.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office also says they learned that Czerwien had just finished up her day’s work at Pilgrim’s Pride and was walking home when she was hit.
