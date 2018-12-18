Why you need to keep the Christmas tree watered

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - Every year around the Holidays, millions of dollars in property damage are reported because a Christmas Tree catches fire in the living room.
To prevent that, and of course the potential loss of life from a house fire, fire departments around the nation urge people to water their trees.
Bryan Jennings of the Mt. Vernon Fire Department says they’ve been lucky enough to not have very many holiday fires over the past few years, which he attributes a lot to teaching people to make sure fires don’t start in the first place.
“We teach people not to keep their lights on when they’re not at home,” he said. "We don’t want them to leave candles unattended, watch out for extension cords that are plugged in underneath rugs, and things of that nature.”
He said if a tree goes unwatered, the relatively warm temperature and low-humidity levels of your living room will dry it out fairly quickly. If a spark catches it, your entire living room could go up in smoke in seconds.
Jennings said the potential loss of property should be reason enough to make sure you’re watering your tree regularly, but when you factor in the threat to human life, doing this should be a no-brainer.
“Why take the chance when literally it’s just watering your tree on a regular basis,” he said. "The cost is minimal, and you’re putting your own life, and your family’s life in jeopardy. Not to mention the presents under it.”
