What you need to know Dec. 18

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Dec. 18.
It’s a chilly start to your morning.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s morning.
Fog could be an issue in some areas. If your vehicle is outside you might even need to scrape frost off of the windows.
Once the sun comes out, we will start to warm up high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Late Wednesday night through Thursday rain chances in the Heartland increase. On Friday morning, it is possible that we could see some flurries, but there will be no major impact.
- Two Chicago police officers were hit and killed by a train while investigating a “shots fired” call.
- President Trump’s former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, will be sentenced today.
- The wife of a missing Ste. Genevieve man is facing first degree murder and other charges.
- Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry will deliver his State of the City Address this afternoon.
- Kentucky lawmakers burn the midnight oil in Frankfort after Gov. Matt Bevin calls for a special session to address the state’s pension crisis.
- A Missouri poacher has been ordered to repeatedly watch the movie “Bambi” as part of his sentence in a scheme to illegally kill hundreds of deer.
- A parrot has developed a knack for ordering items and entertaining himself with an Amazon Alexa speaker while his owner is away.
- Doctors are baffled after an 11-year-old girl’s bran tumor disappears.
