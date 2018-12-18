UK neo-Nazi couple who named baby after Hitler jailed

(CNN) - A couple who named their baby after Adolf Hitler and were members of a banned neo-Nazi group in Britain have been jailed for more than 10 years combined.
Adam Thomas,22, and 38-year old Claudia Patatas were sentenced to six-and-a-half and five years respectively at Birmingham Crown Court.
The two were members of National Action, which was banned in Britain in 2016.
During the trial, the jury heard that Thomas and Patatas had given their child the middle name Adolf.
Photos found at their house showed the baby being held by his father dressed as a hooded Ku Klux Klan member.
The two were sentenced alongside fellow neo-Nazis Darren fletcher, Daniel Bogunovic, Joel Wilmore and Nathan Pryke.
The judge said the group had "horrific aims" and that one of its objectives was "the overthrow of democracy in this country by serious violence and murder, and the imposition of a Nazi-style state which would eradicate whole sections of society by such violence and mass murder."
