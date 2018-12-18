Train vs. pedestrian incident on the railroad in Sesser, IL being investigated

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Due to an incident on the railroad, Coal Street in Sesser, Illinois will be closed at least a day for railway investigators.
According to BNSF railway spokesperson Andy Williams the incident involved a mixed freight train and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken by helicopter for treatment.
There is no word on that person’s condition. Williams said local law enforcement is investigating.
It happened at a railway crossing in Sesser.
Highway 154 and Yung Street are open, according to Mayor Jason Ashmore said on Monday, Dec. 17 via Twitter.
