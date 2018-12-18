Tracking rain chances and colder weather

More clouds will push in tonight and especially through the day on Wednesday. Lows tonight will slip to the freezing mark in many areas. Slight rain chances will sneak in by Wednesday evening and continue to increase Wednesday night and Thursday. As rain tapers off it could briefly change to some snowflakes Thursday night and Friday morning. It does not look like it will cause any travel impacts. The weekend looks cool and mainly dry. Our chances of a white Christmas look very low, although there could be some scattered rain showers for Santa.