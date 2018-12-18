Teen killed in crash in Dunklin Co., MO

DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - One teen is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in Dunklin County, Missouri.
The single-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Highway 108 and Highway 164 around 6:01 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 17.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP), the car 16-year-old Michael D. Craig, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, was driving went off the left side of the road and hit a ditch.
Craig died at the scene.
A 15-year-old passenger, also from Jonesboro, was seriously injured in the crash. He was flown to an Arkansas hospital for treatment.
Troopers report that Craig was wearing a seat belt, but his passenger was not.
