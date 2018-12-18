Stolen truck, trailer, UTVs under investigation in Massac Co., IL

MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Two separate thefts reported on Monday, Dec. 17 are under investigation in Massac County, Illinois.
According to the Massac County Sheriff’s Office, the first reported theft took place on the 2100 lock of Burnett Rd. around 2 a.m.
Three UTVs and a 20111 Retco Tilt Trailer were stolen.
The second theft reportedly happened early Monday morning near the intersection of Crim Rd. and Jonseboro Rd.
The Sheriff’s Office reports a 1996 white Chevrolet Silverado with Illinois registration 1676452B was stolen.
The truck had been parked in a field near the intersection.
The pick-up truck is described as a single cab with a short bed and maroon interior.
At this time, investigators do not know if the two thefts are connected or separate.
Please call the Massac County Sheriff’s Office at 618-524-2912 if you have any information regarding these theft investigations.
