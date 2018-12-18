Stoddard Co. Ambulance participating in “Home for the Holidays”

STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Ambulance District will be conducting its 33rd annual “Home of the Holidays."
Patients that are unable to travel except by ambulance will be taken to home within the county. This service is available for any patient not able to walk that would like to spend some time a home with their family this holiday season.
These patients will be taken “Home for the Holidays” on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. After the visit, patients will be transported back to the appropriate nursing facility. They will be allowed to stay as long as they wish on their home visit, be it a few hours or even over night.
There is no charge to the patient or the family for this service. Anyone interested in this program should contact the activity director at the patient’s nursing home. All arrangements should be made through the appropriate nursing home, which will then contact our ambulance office to set up the schedule.
Please do not contact the ambulance office directly.
