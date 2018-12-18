Shortage in medical lab techs, SSM Health program accepting applicaitons

By James Long | December 18, 2018 at 2:21 PM CST - Updated December 18 at 2:21 PM

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - SSM Health is now accepting applications for its MLT program at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital-Mt. Vernon and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Centralia.

Lab techs work under medical laboratory scientists performing medical tests.

“Our hospitals employ MLTs and in recent years have found it increasingly challenging to find certified individuals,” states Brenda Alexander, System Vice President of Human Resources SSM Health in Southern Illinois. “This Program will help us and our region fill this need while also providing excellent career opportunities.”

SSM Health is now accepting students, with the next class to start in August 2019. There is a graduation scheduled for June 2020.

Visit the SSM Health website for more information.

