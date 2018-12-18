‘Shop with a Cop’ event held in Farmington, MO

The event served nearly 480 children in the area (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro | December 18, 2018 at 1:56 PM CST - Updated December 18 at 2:06 PM

FARMINGTON, MO (KFVS) - Several officers and other first responders came out to the Walmart in Farmington, Missouri on Tuesday, December 18 to participate in the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Association annual “Shop with a Cop” program.

The event served nearly 480 children in the area.

Each of the children went shopping with a police officer, a fireman or paramedic to gather gifts up to $100.

This is the 26th year for the St. Francois County “Shop with a Cop” program for children to get gifts that they would might otherwise not receive.

Saint Louis FC will be there for the event and the Electrical Connection donated $5,000 to support the event as well.

