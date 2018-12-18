Reopening ceremony for the Paducah Dog Park to be held Dec. 20

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The public is invited to attend a reopening ceremony for the Paducah Dog Park in Paducah, Kentucky.
The ceremony will be held on Thursday, December 20 at 3 p.m. according to the Paducah Parks & Recreation Department.
There will be gift bags distributed to the first 50 dogs in attendance. There will also be drawings for door prizes and you must be present to win.
The large dog section of the park closed August 1 for a construction project to improve drainage and add irrigation. Improvements include concrete entry areas and a concrete area around the water fountain.
The park reopened on November 30.
The upgrades in part by a $10,000 Bark for Your Park grant through PetSafe with the City of Paducah contributing another $10,000 toward the project. P
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.