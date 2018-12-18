NubAbility Athletics Foundation receives $7K donation

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Wells Fargo Advisors Carbondale Branch gave an early Christmas present of $7,500 dollars to the NubAbility Athletics Foundation in Du Quoin, Illinois on Monday, December 17.
NubAbility a non-profit organization that last year helped 230 limb-different youth and their families learn and better understand how to compete in mainstream sports from 80 accomplished limb-different athletes like themselves in 20 sports.
The camps that teach kids how to compete are completely funded by donations. So, ones like NubAbility received from Well’s Fargo are vital.
Sam Kuhnert founded NubAbility in 2011 and is himself limb-different, but was able to played sports at a college level.
He said that he got the idea for NubAbility when he attended the a sports camp and noticed that limb-different kids weren’t being pushed as hard as others and wanted to change that.
Kuhnert spoke about how he hopes this money will help NubAbility accomplish.
Thats going to send about 15 kids to NubAbility camps," he said. “That’s going to give kids who can’t afford kids who can’t go to our camps a scholarship to come to our camps and really get that confidence to learn hey this is how I am. I was created perfectly the way I am and I can do anything I put my mind to.”
