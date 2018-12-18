Newborn ugly Christmas sweater party at PA hospital

PITTSBURGH, PA (KDKA/CBS) - The newborns and their families at Magee-Womens Hospital spent the day getting into the holiday spirit.
The nurses dressed up all the newborn babies for an ugly Christmas sweater party on Monday, December 17. Each sweater was knitted by a nurse who works at the hospital.
The babies and their families even got a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The hospital also decorated the nursery with holiday decorations, including a sign that said, “Ugly Sweaters, Cute Babies.”
