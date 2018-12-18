12/18/18 - Merry Christmas and Please Shop Local

We all love this time of year- the way kids of all ages get excited, the parties, the family time, and of course the shopping.
First, I hope you will support your local stores and spend your money locally. When you shop online or from a catalog, you are taking money away from your local stores' profits, many of which are owned or operated by your friends and neighbors.
They also employ many of our local citizens whose jobs depend on those local profits.
If you're like me, you have received more catalogs than ever before. But you might notice most will only wish you a "Happy Holiday."
I know that “Holiday” means “Holy Day” but why do they seem to forget that other name for the December 25th celebration which is called “Christmas?”
One catalog says, ‘holiday gift ideas.’ Another says I can buy gifts for the holiday traveler. Running behind? I got one for last-minute holiday shopping. Holiday baking, holiday decorating, holiday entertaining, it’s crazy.
My suggestion? As soon as you see these, throw them away.
Do these companies realize that by trying so hard not to offend anyone, they are offending around 90 percent of us who celebrate Christmas? (Source: Pew Research Center)
Who do they think is more likely to buy "Christmas presents" than those of us who celebrate Christmas?
The message is simple. Saying "Merry Christmas" and shopping locally, both make this A Better Heartland.
