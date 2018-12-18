Marion mall businesses closing down or relocating

MARION, IL (KFVS) - It’s the end of an era for most businesses at the Illinois Star Centre Mall in Marion, Illinois, however, one business found a way to keep their eight decade legacy alive despite the mall changes.
A month ago, some store owners in the Illinois Star Centre Mall were reportedly notified they would be closing.
Currently, throughout the mall, most businesses are either gone or packing up like Fox’s Flowers. Teresa Cavat, the owner of of Fox’s Flowers says this transition out of the mall is bittersweet.
Savat has been the owner of Fox’s Flowers for three years, and Fox’s Flowers has been around for generations.
Savat says she wanted to keep the business open, but couldn’t handle the transition alone.
On Monday, Savat signed the business over to a local entrepreneur Josh Zettler.
She said she is keep the legacy alive by selling the business.
“Fox’s started here over 87 years ago down on court street in a house and it’s going to go back to around to that area,” Savat said.
Despite the new chapter for Savat, she says it’s been very difficult to see it go.
Savat walked out of her business, looked at the mall and became full of emotion.
“It was hard to look down the mall and see the black curtain," she said. "It’s kind of hard leaving the place.”
Savat says according to a letter she received from mall management, she has to be out by Thursday, Dec. 19.
With the “unexpected” expediency of the move, the says she lost a lot of money because Christmas is a high season for the business, not to mention the moving fees.
“I think the mall should have waited until after they went to court, which their court is tomorrow," she said. “They should have waited until then to send the letters out instead of sending them out when they did and causing all of us to lose money during Christmas and of course, some lost their jobs.”
According to the sign on the front door of the mall, there is a “Retrofit Project Underway."
Most of the businesses inside the mall are closed down like Bath and Body Works or Payless.
Some businesses have relocated like H&R Block, Master Cuts, or even Short Time Clock & Watch Repair. Shoe Sensation along with the businesses with an outside entrance is still open.
Fox’s Flowers will be relocated near the town square in Marion.
Zettler says he, too, wanted to keep the 87-year-old legacy alive.
“It’s really sad the mall is doing what it’s doing but that’s just a part of the process. and we just want to be there you know, not necessarily to pick up the pieces but create a legacy that’s already existing and make it better,” he said.
Savat says while she will be closer to family in Arkansas , she does have hope in the future of the company.
“I believe that this is going to be a great end up - being a great thing for Fox’s in the end,” Savat said.
At the court hearing, the mall will ask permission to evict current tenants.
It will be held at U.S. Bankruptcy Court in East St Louis at 9 a.m.
