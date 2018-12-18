Man injured and charged with DUI in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle on Lovelaceville Road on Monday, Dec. 17.
According to McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, James Duncan, 45, of Paducah, Kentucky, was driving on Lovelaceville Road at a high rate of speed. Witnesses reported seeing Duncan passing vehicles in a no-passing zone. After passing two vehicles, Duncan ran off the road and into a ditch, hitting a mailbox before overturning.
Duncan was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Deputies cited Duncan with his second DUI offense at the hospital. As well as, not have registration plates or proof of insurance. Further charges for damaged to private property are pending.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.