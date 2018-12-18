Laird named new Paducah police chief

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The City of Paducah, Kentucky will have a new police chief effective January 1, 2019.
Brian Laird, 40, was named by the City Commission on Monday, December 17 to lead the department.
Laird replaces Chief Brandon Barnhill who will retire the end of December.
The new chief began his police career as a patrol officer with the Paducah Police Department in 2001. He’s served and supervised in all divisions of the department as detective, sergeant, captain and assistant chief.
Laird is a graduate of Murray State University and the Univeristy of Louisville.
