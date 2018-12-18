KY man arrested after hiding under mattress

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Two men were arrested after being on run from police in Paducah, Kentucky. One was found under a mattress.
According to police, Davarr Shannon, 29, of Brookport, Illinois was arrested on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and possession of marijuana.
Damario Daniels was arrested on charges of: first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), driving with a suspended operator’s license and resisting arrest, and on warrants charging him with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, driving with no operator’s license, possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of the accident and reckless driving.
Police said Daniels had fled from police several times, and hit an occupied vehicle on Dec. 9 in a parking lot during one of those incidents and drove though several apartment yards.
He was arrested Tuesday morning, December 18 at his girlfriend’s apartment.
He was found hiding under a mattress in an upstairs bedroom at the home in the 200 block of Glenn Street. Two young children were sitting on the mattress in an alleged attempt to hide Daniels, police said.
Shannon ran from officers on Monday after police tried to stop Daniels' car. Shannon was identified through an officer’s body camera.
