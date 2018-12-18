Tips to keep your pets safe this holiday season

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Missouri and the Animal Medical Center of Mid-America are highlighting five things to be aware of to keep your pets safe this holiday.
All pet owners should be aware of these potential dangers:
- Poisonous Plants: Keep pets away from all holiday plants. Many plants used as decoration, including mistletoe and poinsettias, are poisonous to animals. They can cause vomiting and diarrhea while others can lead to organ failure or possible death.
- Tree Tumbles: Make sure your holiday tree is safely secured so it doesn’t fall onto your pet. This will also keep tree water, which may contain harmful fertilizers, from spilling. Keep the tree’s water dish covered to prevent thirsty pets from drinking the harmful liquid. Avoid decorating the tree with food as pets could attempt to eat the decorations and accidentally knock down the tree. These decorations may also cause stomach pain or obstruct the digestive tract.
- Wrapping Woes: Gift ribbons and wrapping paper can cause serious harm if pets ingest them. As soon as gifts are opened, take the ribbons and wrapping paper away. Ribbons can be fun, but your dog or cat needs to know how to play with them properly.
- Festive Food: Don’t feed your pet those delicious leftovers they might be begging for. Fatty and spicy foods, as well as bones, can be extremely harmful. Just one nibble may be all it takes to cause a trip to the veterinarian, making your holiday a little less jolly.
- Décor Danger: Keep wires and ornaments out of paws’ reach. A wire from hanging holiday lights can deliver a harmful and possibly lethal shock to your pet. Shards of broken ornaments can damage a pet’s mouth or paws.
Remember also to keep your veterinarian’s contact information handy!
