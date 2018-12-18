$588K grant to update law enforcement software in Cape Girardeau Co.

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - Three Heartland agencies will receive $588,411 in funding to upgrade law enforcement related software in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.
According to Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, the computer aided dispatch and records management software will be upgraded to handle call reporting and records to report to the state and federal agencies.
There is a mandate to be compliant with the reporting system by 2020.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Criminal Justice Informational Services Division assisted Cape Girardeau County in getting information on the funding.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.