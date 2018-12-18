Fish can make use of your tree after Christmas

BENTON, IL (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake is asking for Christmas tree donations after the holidays.
According the the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, all donated tree will be bundled together, weighted and placed in the lake to crate an underwater fish structure. Not only will it serve as a feeding area for fish of all sizes, it will be a safe refuse for smaller fish and an great sport for anglers.
Locations to donate you live Christmas trees include:
· Rend Lake (Sugar Creek parking lot, Dam West boat ramp or Jackie Branch boat ramp) Donations will be accepted at Rend Lake until Jan. 11, 2019.
· Mt. Vernon (Veterans Park Softball Field and Optimist Park) Donations will be accepted at Mt. Vernon until Jan. 7, 2019.
· Marion (Ray Fosse Park “Goofy Golf” parking lot and Pyramid Park at the northernmost shelter) Donations will be accepted at Marion until Jan. 9, 2019.
Remember that artificial tree and flocked trees (with artificial snow) cannot be donated. All tinsel, decorations, stands and plastic bags must be removed from the tree prior to drop off.
In March 2019, Corps of Engineers employees, Illinois Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist and volunteers will team up to place the bundled and weighted trees in the lake.
The exact date for the Annual Rend Lake Christmas Tree Drop will be released at a later date.
Volunteers and outdoor organizations interested in assisting with the Christmas tree drop should contact Cassie Magsig at the Rend Lake Project Office at 618-724-2493.
