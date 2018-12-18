First Alert: Frosty morning, fog possible

(KFVS) - You might have to scrape frost off the windows of your vehicle if it was left outside overnight.
Lisa Micheals says it is a chilly morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Fog is also possible in some areas this morning.
This afternoon should be beautiful.
It will be partly sunny with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Tonight more clouds will creep in and move in throughout the day on Wednesday.
Rain chances for the Heartland increases late Wednesday night through Thursday.
Early Friday morning we could see some snow flurries, but this should not impact travel.
The weekend is looking nice.
